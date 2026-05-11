Came for cash but left with a cut at this 'ATM' in Patna’s Danapur?

Patna, May 11 (IANS) If you had entered this 'ATM' in Patna's Danapur seeking to withdraw money, you would have found it sporting chairs, mirrors, combs, scissors and other grooming tools instead of the cash dispenser!

The former ATM of the State Bank of India had been converted into a fully functioning barbershop -- even while still appearing like an ATM from the outside.

Although the cash machine was removed some time ago, the ATM branding, signage, and external structure were left unchanged, even when the landlord leased the premises to a new party, who eventually transformed it into a barbershop.

While the exterior still resembled an ATM kiosk, the interior was a barbershop offering services like haircuts, shaving, and hair colouring.

The unusual setup led to daily confusion with people arriving expecting to withdraw cash and instead finding customers getting haircuts or shaves inside. Some left amused, others frustrated.

Interestingly, locals who actually need grooming services have started using this ATM as a salon without hesitation.

Photos and videos of the site quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and amusement.

Landlord S.K. Singh said that the ATM was removed by the bank after rent remained unpaid for about six months. The machine had also become non-functional.

"Despite waiting, no new ATM was installed. With no response from bank authorities, I decided to lease the space commercially,” he said.

The incident sparked concerns about administrative oversight and public inconvenience. Keeping ATM signage intact despite a complete change in use is seen as misleading for citizens, especially in a busy locality.

Following the issue going viral, officials from the State Bank of India visited the site and promptly removed the ATM signage, bringing an end to the confusion.

This unusual transformation highlights how a lack of coordination between property owners, banks, and local authorities can create strange -- and sometimes humorous -- situations, while also causing genuine inconvenience to the public.

--IANS

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