Cambodia and Thailand agree to ceasefire following talks in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, July 28 (IANS) Cambodia and Thailand agreed on Monday to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire, following talks in Kuala Lumpur that were mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to a joint press statement, the special meeting was chaired, hosted, and witnessed by Prime Minister Ibrahim in Putrajaya city of Malaysia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai participated in the discussions.

The talks were held amid escalating border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand which disturbed regional peace tremendously.

PM Hun Manet and Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai expressed their positions and willingness for an immediate ceasefire and return to normalcy.

According to a statement released after the meeting, both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding, including an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, with effect from 24:00 hours (local time) July 28. This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security.

Additionally, they agreed to convene an informal meeting of regional commanders (Regional Military 1 and 2 on the Thai side and Regional Military 4 and 5 of the Cambodian side) on July 29. It will be followed by a meeting with the Defence Attaches led by the Chair of ASEAN, if both sides agree. It was also decided to convene a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on August 4, to be hosted by Cambodia.

"As the current Chair of ASEAN, Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure its implementation. Malaysia will also consult with fellow ASEAN Member States to participate in the observation effort, reflecting a regional commitment to supporting peace on the ground. Both sides also agreed to resume direct communications between both Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and Defence Ministers," the statement mentioned.

"The Foreign Ministers and Defence Ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have been instructed to develop a detailed mechanism for the implementation, verification, and reporting of the ceasefire. This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability," it added

The meeting reaffirmed the shared resolve of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand “to uphold the principles of international law, peaceful co-existence, and multilateral cooperation in the pursuit of a just and lasting resolution to the situation”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that he held separate telephonic conversations with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, urging both nations to de-escalate tensions immediately and agree to a ceasefire over the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

--IANS

scor/as