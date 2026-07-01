Calls for global action against Pakistan grow over 'catastrophic human rights crisis' in PoK

Islamabad, July 1 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) expressed grave concern over the "catastrophic human rights crisis" unfolding currently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while calling for urgent global intervention against alleged atrocities by Islamabad.

In a post on X, the UKPNP's spokesperson, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, said that Pakistani paramilitary forces have deployed advanced tactical drones and live ammunition against unarmed crowds, resulting in over 24 civilian deaths and leaving hundreds with severe, life-altering injuries.

Khan said that the party, along with the Swiss Kashmir Human Rights Commission (SKHRC), had submitted an urgent appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on June 26, exposing a brutal crackdown by Pakistani authorities on peaceful civilians.

He further alleged that Pakistani authorities had enforced a complete blackout of mobile networks and internet services, while regional borders were blockaded, cutting off essential food, wheat flour, and emergency medical supplies.

Khan highlighted that paramilitary forces have heavily occupied local hospitals, forcing many injured civilians to avoid seeking critical medical treatment out of fear of arbitrary arrest.

The UKPNP and the Swiss Kashmir Human Rights Commission (SKHRC) called for an immediate independent UN Fact-Finding Mission to investigate these "extrajudicial killings" and lift the "illegal blockade" in PoK, stressing that the international community cannot remain silent.

Reiterating its strongest condemnation of the ongoing siege, communication blackout, and physical blockade imposed on PoK since June 5, the UKPNP said that by halting the entry of food, medicine, infant formula, and other essential items, Pakistan has placed the lives of millions of Kashmiris under immediate threat.

"The vulnerable are denied care: injured individuals, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic health conditions are being turned away. Infants are at risk: Routine check-ups have collapsed, and babies are unable to receive critical vaccinations. Maternal care is halted: Pregnant women facing severe complications are cut off from medical attention, endangering both their lives and their unborn children," UKPNP stated.

It also strongly denounced the federal government of Pakistan for barring federal and Senate opposition leaders from entering PoK.

Stressing that the global community must act immediately to protect the lives of millions of Kashmiris in PoK, the UKPNP called on Pakistani authorities to grant unhindered access to the United Nations, international observers, human rights watchdogs, and the international press to visit Rawalakot and other affected areas.

"Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right; peaceful protesters cannot be labelled as terrorists or criminals. Those responsible for deploying excessive force against peaceful demonstrators and committing crimes against humanity must be brought to justice," it noted.

--IANS

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