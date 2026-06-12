Cabinet Secy warns against attempts to disrupt NEET-UG 2026 re-exam after review meet with NTA DG

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Union Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan said on Friday that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the National eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination.

He met the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh during the day and reviewed the preparedness for the NEET re-examination.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders during the review.

The Union government and the Education Ministry had to face severe criticism after the NTA was forced to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination held in May.

This happened after it came to be known that some questions that appeared in the examination had been leaked.

The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 and the Union government has made elaborate arrangements to prevent another mishap.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be ferrying the papers across the country, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will assist local police in moving them to the examination centres.

"The Central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," Somanathan added.

The Cabinet Secretary had reviewed the arrangements with the Secretaries of the Central government and relevant agencies on June 1.

Subsequently, on June 4, he also held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

On Friday, the NTA also announced an additional 15 minutes for the candidates. It also announced more space for rough work in the answer booklets.

--IANS

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