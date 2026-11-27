New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed senior counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC to head an independent forum examining the events surrounding Australia's controversial 2018 Test tour of South Africa, with the governing body announcing that the process will run for six weeks and culminate in a report and recommendations to be made public in full.

Eight years after one of Australian cricket's most infamous incidents, Usman Khawaja claimed in his memoir "Sabr" that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering attempts and argued that Bancroft, Smith, and David Warner should not have been punished alone. The launch of the book and its revelations reignited the Sandpapergate controversy.

McLeod, who brings more than three decades of experience handling complex and sensitive inquiries, including Royal Commissions, will oversee the exercise to gather accounts from those involved in the tour and the subsequent investigation.

The forum will extend invitations to all players and support staff who were part of the 2018 touring party, along with CA executives and board members who held positions at the time. Other individuals seeking to contribute may also be included at McLeod's discretion.

In outlining the framework, CA clarified that participation would remain voluntary, with no retrospective disciplinary action arising from information shared during the proceedings. Those involved can submit their accounts through in-person or virtual meetings, written submissions, or relevant documents and other material. Information provided will remain confidential unless a participant specifies otherwise.

The initiative is intended to give those connected with the tour an opportunity to present their perspectives in a structured setting, eight years after the episode and its aftermath became a defining controversy for Australian cricket.

CA chair David Boon said the organisation wanted to ensure that everyone involved had an opportunity to share their experiences without concerns about punitive consequences.

“We’re grateful to Fiona McLeod AO SC for agreeing to lead the Independent Forum which has been designed to give voice to all the players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa. This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA Board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority. This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn,” Boon said in a CA statement.

“Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn. It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate,” he added.

Under the announced timeline, the forum will remain operational for six weeks. Once McLeod submits her findings, the CA Board will have 30 days to publish its formal response, detailing the recommendations and the actions it intends to take.

The complete report and recommendations will also be released publicly, a move CA says is central to its commitment to accountability and transparency.

The latest development marks another step in Cricket Australia's efforts to revisit the events of the 2018 South Africa tour, with an independent process designed to establish a broader understanding of what transpired and its impact on those associated with the team.

--IANS

vi/