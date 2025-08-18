C.P. Radhakrishnan: From Tiruppur roots to NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) The decision of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to field Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its Vice-Presidential candidate has placed the spotlight on a veteran BJP leader whose political journey spans nearly five decades, marked by grassroots work, organisational discipline and administrative experience.

Born in 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan was drawn to public life early through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

His association with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in the 1970s laid the foundation for a long career in the BJP, where he rose steadily through the ranks.

He went on to serve as president of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit between 2004 and 2007 and has been a key figure in building the BJP’s organisational presence in the state.

Radhakrishnan twice represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha, winning in 1998 and 1999, and was noted for his focus on industrial development, infrastructure and education.

In 2016, he was appointed chairman of the Coir Board in Kochi, where he oversaw record levels of exports.

He later served as BJP’s national in-charge for Kerala, a role that tested his skills in organisational management and political outreach.

His Constitutional responsibilities began in 2023 when he was appointed the Governor of Jharkhand.

He also briefly held additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry before being shifted to Maharashtra in 2024.

In these roles, Radhakrishnan earned a reputation for being measured and controversy-free, a style of functioning that distinguished him from some of his predecessors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while endorsing his candidature, praised him as a leader who combined “dedication, humility and intellect” with an unbroken commitment to grassroots empowerment.

BJP leaders believe his elevation will also bolster the party’s political positioning in Tamil Nadu, where he belongs to the influential Gounder community, an OBC group with significant electoral weight.

At 67, Radhakrishnan brings with him nearly 40 years of public life, marked by both political and administrative experience.

His selection as NDA’s vice-presidential nominee reflects not only the ruling alliance’s numerical strength in the electoral college but also its intent to project a leader with cross-party goodwill and regional significance.

If elected, as widely expected given the NDA’s majority, Radhakrishnan will succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar and step into a role where his low-profile, statesmanlike persona is likely to shape his tenure.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and Devendra Fadnavis, respectively, after being declared the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

In a series of posts on X, Radhakrishnan said he was "moved and touched beyond words" by the confidence reposed in him by the NDA leadership.

"My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, our most respected Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji, parliamentary board members, NDA partners and ministers for choosing me as their Vice-Presidential candidate. I assure to work hard for the Nation until my last breath. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while congratulating him, described Radhakrishnan as an experienced parliamentarian and administrator.

"Your roles as a parliamentarian and as governor of different states have played a significant role in effectively fulfilling the constitutional duties. I am sure your vast experience and wisdom will enhance the prestige of the Upper House and achieve new milestones," Shah said on X, adding his gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP parliamentary board for the decision. Radhakrishnan responded by thanking the Home Minister and calling him a "beloved and respected people’s leader".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed the announcement, calling Radhakrishnan a "senior statesman who has long served the nation with distinction". He added that the Telugu Desam Party "warmly welcomes his nomination and extends full support". Replying, Radhakrishnan said: “My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader, our most respected Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri. @ncbn Garu."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too congratulated him, saying his nomination "fills all Maharashtrians with immense pride".

He highlighted Radhakrishnan’s legislative and constitutional expertise gained during his tenure as a two-time MP and Governor of different states.

Radhakrishnan, in turn, conveyed “heartfelt thanks” to Fadnavis for the warm wishes.

He also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

--IANS

aal/pgh