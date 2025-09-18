September 18, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Businessman Samir Modi arrested in rape case, lawyer terms allegations ‘false and concocted’

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Businessman Samir Modi was arrested at the airport on Thursday following a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Delhi Police.

Modi was returning to India after a business trip to Europe when he was taken into custody.

Samir Modi, brother of Lalit Modi, was presented before a Delhi court, which remanded him to one day of police custody.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered last week at the New Friends Colony Police Station, following a complaint by a woman who alleged she had been in a long-term relationship with Modi since 2019.

In a press statement, Modi’s lawyer described the allegations as “false and concocted” and claimed they were motivated by attempts to extort money from him.

“Significantly, on August 8 and August 13, 2025, Samir Modi had filed complaints before various police officers for extortion and blackmail by the same lady, supported by WhatsApp chats in which she demanded an amount of 50 crores,” the statement said.

It further criticized the police action as hasty, stating: “This is a clear case of abuse of the provisions of law and also hasty acts of the police in making an arrest without verifying the facts. Samir Modi had met with the investigating officer on this old case before his visit abroad, and he was arrested on his return to India arbitrarily.”

The statement stressed the allegedly fabricated nature of the complaint, saying: “A detailed perusal of the alleged complaint will immediately show these claims of extremely serious and grave offenses to be wild and scurrilous stories. Accusations refer to events alleged to have begun four years ago and continued thereon, which in itself speaks volumes about the nature and origin of this complaint and the complainant’s motives.”

“By the complainant’s own version of events, alleged meetings were in public places, restaurants, commercial office premises and residences. The intent of the complainant cannot be ruled out to be anything but malafide and devoid of any truth of said allegations,” it added.

Modi, who is involved in several business-related litigations, is described in the statement as “a respectable businessman (who)… has full faith in the judiciary of our country and agencies who will not only investigate but immediately bring closure to this matter.”

--IANS

pds/pgh





