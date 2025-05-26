May 26, 2025 2:05 PM हिंदी

Bumper RBI dividend to give extra 0.15 pc fiscal boost to GDP: Report

Bumper RBI dividend to give extra 0.15 pc fiscal boost to GDP: Report

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The incremental gain from the higher RBI dividend is expected to partly offset potential shortfalls in tax revenues and nominal GDP growth, a report said on Monday, adding that supported by a robust RBI dividend, system liquidity is likely to improve further.

This marks the third consecutive year where the actual dividend has exceeded the initial budgeted number. This implies an extra fiscal boost of 0.15 per cent of GDP.

Accordingly, “we maintain our FY26 gross FD/GDP target at 4.4 per cent, in line with the budget estimate,” according to the report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

“We expect Q1 FY26E to be in super surplus liquidity (with June tracking Rs 4-4.5 trillion), led by high RBI dividend of Rs 2.68 trillion and a sharp seasonal moderation in currency in circulation (CIC), along with RBI OMOs,” the report added.

The RBI has announced a record dividend of Rs 2.68 trillion to the Centre for FY25, which is around 28 per cent higher than the Rs 2.1 trillion assumed in the FY26 Union Budget.

While the annual report is yet to be released, which will provide detailed insights into the balance sheet, “we understand the bumper dividend is likely driven by higher gross FX sales of $398 billion in FY25 compared to $153 billion last year, which boosted foreign exchange income, increased interest income from G-secs, and lower provisioning for revaluation losses on assets, amid possible MTM (mark-to-market) gains on both foreign and domestic asset holdings,” the report explained.

These factors have also enabled the RBI to raise the CRB (contingent risk buffer) range and maintain the provisioning at the upper end of the revised band (7.5 per cent).

“We maintain that terminal policy rate could reach 5.25 per cent, while system liquidity will still end FY26 in a surplus of 0.9-1.1 per cent of Net demand and time liabilities (NDTL),” the report mentioned.

That said, improving transmission tools should help in better real sector percolation.

“We expect the 10Y yield to ease to 6.0 per cent by end-CY25, while the case of bull steepening bias will likely strengthen in the near term,” it added.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Rasha Thadani has first Dan rank in Taekwondo, reveals mother Raveena

Rasha Thadani has first Dan rank in Taekwondo, reveals mother Raveena

Delbar Arya reveals how Poonam Dhillon always treated her like ‘an equal’ on the sets of ‘Madhaniyan’

Delbar Arya reveals how Poonam Dhillon always treated her like ‘an equal’ on the sets of ‘Madhaniyan’

Dedicated myself to nation, says PM Modi in Gujarat after unveiling Rs 24,000 crore development projects

Dedicated myself to nation, says PM Modi in Gujarat after unveiling Rs 24,000 crore development projects

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops visual masterpiece ‘Teri Yaadein’ with Nargis Fakhri

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops visual masterpiece ‘Teri Yaadein’ with Nargis Fakhri

India’s govt-owned nonbank financial institutions headed for strong growth: Report

India’s govt-owned nonbank financial institutions headed for strong growth: Report

Sameera Reddy champions body acceptance with a ‘no shame’ mindset

Sameera Reddy champions body acceptance with a ‘no shame’ mindset

Gillian Anderson is concerned about the UK’s growing homelessness problem

Gillian Anderson is concerned about the UK’s growing homelessness problem

Jackie Chan shares fun moment with Ajay Devgn, confesses he prefers dancing over action

Jackie Chan shares fun moment with Ajay Devgn, confesses he prefers dancing over action

Kajol unleashes her inner warrior in fiery new avatar for 'MAA' new poster

Kajol unleashes her inner warrior in fiery new avatar for 'MAA' poster

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has a surprise package for season 3

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has a surprise package for season 3