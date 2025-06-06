Musical artistes from Kashmir Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami to debut with ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) The title track of “Saiyaara”, which was released recently, has marked the debut of two Kashmiri musical artistes Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, who are honoured to represent their state in the Hindi film industry.

Handpicked by Mohit Suri, Faheem has lent his voice to the beautifully soulful title track, showcasing his rich musical prowess. The song has been composed by the brilliant Tanishk Bagchi, along with Arslan and Faheem and its heartfelt lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Faheem said: “It is an honour to represent Kashmir in the Hindi film industry with our musical debut in Saiyaara. Our state has beautiful people and incredible artists.”

He added: “I’m really happy that two Kashmiri boys have worked really hard to land this project of a lifetime and are trying to make a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry. We want to make our people back home to be proud of our work and it is truly humbling to witness that my song is the first track to open the Saiyaara promotional campaign.”

Faheem finds it quite an overwhelming moment for him, his family, friends and well-wishers.

“Saiyaara title track is one of the purest songs that I have ever heard and I have tried to pour my everything into it under the guidance of the genius Tanishk Bagchi and the music visionary Mohit Suri. I share this moment with my friend Arslan without whom the magic of Saiyaara couldn’t come alive," said the musician.

For Arslan, it is hard to believe.

He said: "I wouldn’t have believed it if people told me a couple of years earlier that I would get a chance to compose a song for a big film in the Hindi film industry. So, there was no way that I was dreaming that I would get a chance to compose for Mohit Suri in his directorial.”

He called it an incredible milestone moment for his career and that he couldn’t be happier, prouder.

Arslan added: “To have my song, which I have composed along with an exceptionally talented fellow Kashmiri artiste like Faheem and the incredible Tanishk Bagchi, lead the Saiyaara promotional campaign feel surreal."

Arslan is in disbelief and is speechless.

“I’m proud that two Kashmiri boys are here in Mumbai and trying to show what we can do to the whole country. I know we will work exceptionally hard in the near future to make our state prouder and I thank Mohit Suri sir for his unflinching belief in us.”

He credited the director for giving the two “wind beneath our wings to fly higher from here on."

The track offers a glimpse into the emotional depth of Saiyaara. The music video features moments from the film, teasing the electric on-screen connection between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who are marking their debut.

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 18.

--IANS

dc/