'Housefull 5' delivers double the madness, double the fun: A blockbuster rollercoaster with two endings!

Stars: **** (4 Stars)

Directed by: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Akashdeep Sabir, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa.

Just when you think the Housefull franchise couldn’t outdo its previous chaos, Housefull 5 sails in like a storm — packed with madness, mystery, Entertainment and more masala than ever before.

This time, Sajid Nadiadwala who has also done Story & Screenplay along with Producing the film has amped up the storytelling by masterfully blending a murder mystery into a comedy making it inventive installment yet.

The signature elements—talking parrots, monkeys, and mistaken identities—are all present, giving audiences a feeling of nostalgia with a fresh twist.. Housefull 5 will give you moments of jump scares while keeping you enterined with laughs. With Tarun Mansukhani at the helm, the film rides on a visually stunning cruise and delivers not one, but multiple climactic twists that are bound to leave the audience in splits and suspense.

What truly powers this laughter riot is its big ensemble cast. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Johnny Lever prove once again why they're the undisputed kings of comic timing. The rhythm with which they bounce off each other is a masterclass in ensemble comedy. But the true cherry on top? The dynamic addition of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff with their infectious “Baba-Bhidu” banter. Their chemistry is crackling. Special nods to Shreyas Talpade, whose timing is impeccable, and Nana Patekar, who leaves a mark. Every character and actor in the film did justice to their roles in the story.

Housefull 5 songs are foot-tapping and set the film's vibe. The "Phoogdi" song is hilarious. It is the first time a Marathi rap has been so well-presented in a Hindi film.

From a technical perspective, the film looks lavish. Tarun Mansukhani & Sajid Nadiadwala’s vision of building a comedy-thriller on a cruise ship pays off brilliantly. The costume design, the high-gloss production value, and the vibrant aesthetic elevate the film to an international standard. The background score — especially the thriller BGM — deserves a special mention. It balances the eerie undertones of a murder mystery with the outrageousness of the Housefull world. And just when you think the story is wrapping up, the film throws in twist after twist — yes, the killer reveal is just the beginning. The climax? It’s MADDDD — an explosion hilarity, and confusion that defines everything we love about Housefull.

Final Verdict: Housefull 5 is a riotous ride — bigger, bolder, and crazier than ever before. It doesn’t just retain the spirit of the franchise; it reinvents it. With amazing songs, endless confusions, and a twist climax that’s both thrilling and hilarious, this film delivers full paisa vasool entertainment. And while we won’t spoil the surprise — you have to go and watch it! Go watch both the Versions Housefull 5A & Housefull 5B to find out who the killers are?

