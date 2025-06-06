Actor Rishab Shetty tells Rakshit Shetty: You are my biggest pillar of strength!

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Rishab Shetty, who is best known for directing and acting in the pan-Indian blockbuster, 'Kantara', has now penned a touching birthday greeting for his good friend actor Rakshit, saying that the latter was his biggest pillar of strength.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Rishab Shetty wrote a touching birthday greeting to his friend in Kannada. Calling Rakshit his biggest pillar of strength, Rishab said that Rakshit had been by his side, both during good and difficult times.

The ace director pointed out that Rakshit had stood strong by his side on difficult days and thanked him for not letting go of his hand "in this journey of ups and downs."

"May all your dreams come true. Good health and huge success always be yours," the director wished his actor and director friend.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently working on two huge films that are eagerly awaited.

The dashing star next has director Prasanth Varma's mythological epic 'Jai Hanuman' and 'Kantara: Chapter 1', a prequel to the blockbuster 'Kantara'.

'Jai Hanuman' is a project that will be combine mythology with modern filmmaking techniques. The film will not just be about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains. Rishab Shetty plays Lord Hanuman in the film, marking his first appearance in such a pivotal role.

'Kantara: Chapter 1', on the other hand, will be set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film will serve as a prequel to the 2022 film 'Kantara'.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

