Budget 2026: Govt waives custom duty on cancer and rare diseases drugs, to build NIMHANS-2

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Government on Sunday proposed to waive customs duty on 17 drugs for cancer, seven for rare diseases, as well as to build a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in North India to boost mental healthcare in the country.

Presenting the ninth Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief for cancer and rare disease patients.

“Basic customs duty on 17 drugs and medicines will be exempt to help reduce treatment costs,” the Finance Minister said.

“In addition, seven more rare diseases will be brought under duty exemptions for personal imports of drugs, medicines and foods for special medical needs used in cancer care, expanding financial support for patients requiring specialised therapies,” she added.

Sitharaman also emphasised the Centre's support for mental health issues and proposed to set up a NIMHANS 2 in North India.

NIMHANS, based only in Bengaluru as of now, is India's only leading centre for psychiatric care and neuroscience research.

Since its establishment, it has played a central role in shaping mental‑health education, advancing research, and providing specialised treatment across the country.

In addition, the government will also work on upgrading the National Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur.

“This decision was driven by the shortage of dedicated mental‑health facilities across North India,” Sitharaman said.

Further, the Finance Minister also proposed to strengthen and increase capacities by 50 per cent in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

This will help "empower the vulnerable to access mental health and trauma care” in rural areas.

The government also proposed two schemes to empower Divyangjan with dignified livelihood opportunities -- Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and Divyang Sahara Yojana.

Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana aims to "ensure dignified livelihood opportunities through industry-relevant and customised training specific to each divyang group,” Sitharaman said.

Divyang Sahara Yojana aims to “support the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices, invest in R&D and AI integration”.

It will also strengthen PM Divyasha Kendras and support the setting up of Assistive Technology Marts as modern retail-style centres, the FM said.

