Nepal: Buddha Air turboprop veers off runway at Bhadrapur Airport, all 55 on board safe

Kathmandu, Jan 3 (IANS) A Buddha Air turboprop passenger aircraft veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal’s Jhapa district on Saturday, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The airline confirmed that all 51 passengers and four crew members on board are safe. The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur.

According to initial information, the aircraft encountered difficulty during the landing process and skidded off the runway. The flight, identified as Flight No. 9N-AMF, is listed on flight trackers as an ATR 72-500 turboprop passenger aircraft, a model widely used for short-haul regional operations in Nepal.

Nepal Police confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, “On the date of 2082.09.18, the Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities.”

Buddha Air also issued an official statement on X, expressing concern over the incident and thanking emergency responders. The airline said, “Update: Regarding Flight Number 901. We are deeply concerned about the incident where the aircraft that departed from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur yesterday veered off the runway. We express our sincere gratitude to the Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Civil Aviation Authority, and Buddha Air staff who worked with utmost diligence in the rescue operations at that time.”

Providing further details, the airline added, “Of the 51 passengers on board the aircraft, those who sustained minor injuries have received primary treatment and have safely returned home. We express our commitment to fully cooperate with the Civil Aviation Authority in the detailed investigation of this incident.”

Officials said emergency teams, including the Nepali Army, airport authorities, and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) personnel, were swiftly deployed to the site to evacuate passengers and secure the aircraft. While the runway excursion caused temporary disruption to airport operations, authorities said services are being restored following safety inspections.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident, with factors such as weather conditions, runway surface, and aircraft performance expected to be examined.

The incident has once again drawn attention to aviation safety in Nepal, particularly involving turboprop aircraft operating in challenging terrain and weather conditions.

In January 2023, an ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 68 passengers and four crew members on board. Investigators later found that the aircraft lost thrust after the pilot mistakenly feathered the engines just before the crash.

Authorities have emphasized that the Bhadrapur incident had a vastly different outcome due to timely response and favourable circumstances, as the investigation into Saturday’s runway excursion continues.

--IANS

rs/rad