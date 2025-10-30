October 30, 2025 7:49 PM हिंदी

BSNL clocks Rs 11,134 crore revenue in H1 FY26, targets Rs 27,500 crore annual run rate: Minister

BSNL clocks Rs 11,134 crore revenue in H1 FY26, targets Rs 27,500 crore annual run rate

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday commended the Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) leadership team as the state-owned telecom company has shown a strong performance trajectory through the first half of the current fiscal (H1 FY26), recording a revenue of Rs 11,134 crore.

The telecom firm has achieved a 93 per cent revenue run rate against Q2 targets, generating close to Rs 5,347 crore.

The minister noted that BSNL’s annual revenue target for FY26 stands at Rs 27,500 crore, up from Rs 25,000 crore in the previous year, a testament to the organisation’s rising operational and market performance.

“Everything in life is execution-driven, and our CGMs are BSNL’s execution artists. You are the standard-bearers of transformation across your circles,” Scindia stated.

He emphasised the need for daily focus on Quality of Service (QoS), highlighting it as the “non-negotiable mantra” for the organisation.

The Union Minister chaired the second Strategic Review and Planning Meeting (2025–26) of BSNL, with participation from Chief General Managers (CGMs) of all 28 circles across the country.

The strategic review focused on sustaining BSNL’s profitability momentum, following its historic back-to-back net quarterly profits in FY 2024-25.

During the meeting, the minister directed all CGMs to closely track metrics such as mean repair time, uptime, and customer satisfaction indices daily, asserting that “everything else is a result of QoS.

He further urged circles to benchmark their BTS and OTL uptime performance against competitors, identify gaps, and ensure battery and media replacements across all circles by December 2025.

“We operate in days and hours, not months,” he stressed. Scindia also called for cost discipline, making it clear that no circle should report negative EBITDA. “Every rupee saved adds directly to our bottom line,” Scindia noted.

In line with BSNL’s diversification goals, the Minister encouraged circles to explore new revenue streams.

He cited the Department of Posts as an example of innovation through new product lines and unexplored market segments. Notably, India Post is set to introduce 6 new products in early 2026.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi flags off 25 new e-buses at Statue of Unity, launches green mobility drive for tourists

PM Modi flags off 25 new e-buses at Statue of Unity, launches green mobility drive for tourists

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group dismisses Cobrapost report as baseless motivated campaign

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group dismisses Cobrapost report as baseless motivated campaign

India hosts first Quad Ports of Future Conference

India hosts first Quad Ports of Future Conference

Shah Rukh Khan says he 'respects' his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as 'colleagues' in the professional space

Shah Rukh Khan says he 'respects' his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as 'colleagues' in the professional space

PM Modi gets warm welcome at Gujarat airport ahead of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

PM Modi gets warm welcome at Gujarat airport ahead of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Gold demand in India drops 16 pc in Q3 2025 due to price rally

Gold demand in India drops 16 pc in Q3 2025 due to price rally

Security agencies flag SFJ’s cultural infiltration for Khalistan narrative revival

Security agencies flag SFJ’s cultural infiltration for Khalistan narrative revival

Pak-Afg trade accusations while ignoring ISIS-K threat, raising global alarm

Pak-Afg trade accusations while ignoring ISIS-K threat, raising global alarm

Shah Rukh Khan lays down two conditions to work under son Aryan Khan’s direction

Shah Rukh Khan lays down two conditions to work under son Aryan Khan’s direction

Sardar Patel’s anniversary: Ekta Nagar prepares to celebrate occasion with National Unity parade

Sardar Patel’s anniversary: Ekta Nagar prepares to celebrate occasion with National Unity parade