BSE Q2 profit surges 61 pc to Rs 558 crore, revenue up 44 pc

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) BSE Ltd on Monday reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 558.02 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company had posted a profit of Rs 346.47 crore in the same quarter last year.

The exchange’s revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 44 per cent to Rs 1,068.39 crore from Rs 740.73 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher transaction income and strong performance across trading and corporate services.

On a sequential basis, BSE’s profit after tax grew 3.5 per cent from Rs 539 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26), while revenue was up 12 per cent from Rs 957.95 crore.

The company said its key growth drivers during the quarter were its trading segments, mutual fund platform, and corporate services.

BSE’s EBITDA surged 78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 691 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 64.7 per cent from 52.4 per cent in Q2FY25.

On Tuesday, shares of BSE Ltd closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 2,643.10 apiece on the NSE following the announcement of its quarterly results.

Meanwhile, due to purchases in the FMCG, auto, metal, and IT sectors, the domestic equity indices ended Tuesday's trading session higher for the second day in a row. Positive signals from around the world, such as the US Senate passing a bill to end the longest federal shutdown ever, helped to further support the rally.

The session ended with the Sensex up 335.97 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 83,871.32. The 30-share index opened trading higher at 83,671.52 against the last session's closing of 83,535.35. The index rose further to hit an intraday high at 83,936.47, buoyed by persistent buying in IT and auto stocks.

Nifty closed at 25,694.95, up 120 points or 0.47 per cent.

--IANS

aps/vd