Bruce Springsteen lent helping hand to director's family after Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) Bruce Springsteen is not just a legendary musician but also an incredible human being. When Los Angeles was engulfed in a deadly wildfires The Boss saved director Scott Cooper's family.

The Boss was on hand to help the filmmaker, who was at the helm of new biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' after Scott, 55, and his family lost their home in the blaze, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 76-year-old music legend went above and beyond to get them back on track.

Scott told 'People' magazine, "He moved my family into his home when our house burned. My daughter Stella, who was learning guitar when her guitar burned, Bruce promptly sent her one of his. That's who Bruce Springsteen is".

He further mentioned, "To move my family and me into his house while we get on our feet, it brings a special resonance to this movie, which is why it's so hard to put it out into the world".

As per 'Female First UK', Scott had been working on the movie with Jeremy Allen White, who plays Bruce in the biopic, on set when he got the "devastating call" that his house had burned down.

That same day he had worked on a scene with Jeremy singing Born To Run, and an emotional moment between the rock star and his dad Douglas, played by Stephen Graham.

He recalled, "(I spent) five minutes in the corner crying, understanding our lives would never be the same. (That was) without question, the hardest day I've ever had shooting a movie".

As if things couldn't get worse for the family, they also had to have the family dog put down just a week later.

He said, "My daughters Ava and Stella are incredibly resilient. They've been better with this than I could have ever hoped, because we, like many others, lost everything. And then a week after our house burns, we had to euthanise our dog. It was like a bad country song. It was awful. It's been the worst year of my life, but also the best".

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is set to release on October 24, 2025.

--IANS

aa/