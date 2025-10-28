October 28, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

Brook, Root and Curran extend wishes for England Women ahead of World Cup semifinal with South Africa

Harry Brook, Joe Root and Sam Curran extend wishes to England Women ahead of World Cup semifinal with South Africa to be played in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) England cricketers Harry Brook, Joe Root and Sam Curran extended their best wishes for their female counterparts, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side, ahead of the team’s Women’s World Cup semifinal against South Africa. The Englishwomen will face the Proteas on Wednesday in their quest to secure a spot in the tournament’s final.

Sky Sports Cricket shared a video on their X handle where the three English cricketers wished the women’s team luck for the upcoming challenge.

“Hi girls, I just want to wish you all the best playing in the semifinal against South Africa. Go out and smash it,” said Brook.

“Just want to wish you all the best of luck for the semifinal against South Africa. Congrats on getting this far; you’ve done extremely well. One more big push. Get to that final and bring it home. Come on,” Root said.

“Just wishing you all the best for your semi-final vs South Africa. We’ll all be following here in New Zealand. What a fantastic tournament you guys have had so far. And let’s hope you can go all the way,” said Curran.

England Women defeated South Africa in their previous tournament outing, when the two sides squared off in their respective campaign openers. England clinched an easy 10-wicket win after dishing out the Laura Wolvaardt-led side for just 69 runs in the first innings.

While they’ll be looking to put up a similar performance, the Proteas will also be motivated to grab a win to avenge their loss from the group stage, as well as their semifinal loss against the same opponents from the tournament’s previous edition.

The men’s team, meanwhile, is in New Zealand for a bilateral white-ball series. While the two sides have already concluded the three T20Is, with the visitors winning the series 1-0, they’re currently playing a three-game ODI series, with the hosts leading 1-0 and two games remaining.

England (11 points) finished second in the points table ahead of South Africa (10) and India (7) as Australia (13) topped the standings. England ended the Group stage with five wins from seven matches, with one defeat and one match being abandoned. South Africa, too, won five matches but had two losses in seven matches.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Invitational Kolkata of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata. Photo credit: IGPL Tour

Golf: Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Kolkata

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report (File image)

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270 (File image)

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad for the event to be conducted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from November 14 to 21 in Greater Noida. Photo credit: BAI

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26