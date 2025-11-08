Britney Spears returns to Instagram, talks about 'boundaries'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Popstar Britney Spears has made a comeback on social media weeks after appearing to deactivate her account amid a spat with her ex-spouse Kevin Federline.

After a string of erratic posts and a public clash with her former husband, Kevin Federline, the 43-year-old singer appeared to deactivate her account earlier on November 2, with her page showing a message that it “may have been removed”.

Returning to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker reflected on her "crazy" year and encouraged her followers to build "boundaries,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside a screenshot of one of her videos in a racy ensemble, she wrote: “So much has happened this year, it’s crazy … I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective.

“Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later (sic)"

Fans have shown concern since the singer shared clips of herself dancing with visible bruises on her arms and cryptic captions about her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In one post, Spears appeared in a plunging pink swimsuit and knee-high black boots, posing in front of a mirror in her Los Angeles home. The background showed piles of clothes on the floor, prompting renewed discussion about her wellbeing.

In another clip last month, she revealed a “horrible” leg injury, explaining she had “fell down the stairs” and her leg “snaps out now and then”.

She said: “Not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in!!! Thank u god.”

Britney captioned the same video with a message referencing her faith and her children, saying: “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui… this is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

