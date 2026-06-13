BRICS adopts farmer-centric Indore Declaration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) BRICS countries have unanimously adopted the Indore Declaration, committing to strengthen food security, farmer welfare, climate-resilient agriculture and digital farming, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Indore, Chouhan said the declaration reflected the collective resolve of BRICS nations to build a more secure, sustainable and prosperous future through agriculture.

"At a time of global crises and uncertainties, the BRICS meeting has sent a strong message of hope, trust and collective responsibility to the world," Chouhan said.

The minister said the meeting, held under India's BRICS Presidency, witnessed participation from nearly 100 delegates, including around 60 representatives from BRICS member and partner countries.

Noting the growing global significance of the grouping, he said BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world's population, account for around 42 per cent of global agricultural land and contribute approximately 42 per cent of global foodgrain production.

The declaration followed extensive deliberations on four priority areas -- food and nutritional security, promotion of agricultural trade, climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices, and innovation and technology partnerships in agriculture.

As part of the outcomes, BRICS countries agreed to establish four new cooperation platforms, the ministry said.

These include the BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Agro-Ecology and Regenerative Agriculture, aimed at promoting joint research, knowledge sharing and capacity building in natural, organic and regenerative farming systems.

India's Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research, Modipuram, will serve as the country's Centre of Excellence under the initiative.

The second initiative, the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture, will focus on cooperation in artificial intelligence, geospatial technologies, digital public infrastructure and data-driven agricultural solutions. IIT Delhi will coordinate the network.

The grouping also announced the creation of a Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems to protect farmers' seed rights, conserve indigenous seed diversity and preserve traditional agricultural knowledge.

The fourth initiative -- BRICS AgriN (Agro Inputs, Genetic Resources and Information Network) -- seeks to enhance cooperation in agricultural inputs, seeds, genetic resources, technical exchanges and capacity building among member nations.

In addition, BRICS countries agreed to strengthen the existing BRICS Agricultural Research Platform and transform it into a robust 'Knowledge-to-Action Hub' to ensure faster transfer of innovations from laboratories to farmers' fields, Chouhan said.

He reiterated the Indian government's commitment to supporting farmers through affordable fertiliser supplies, stating that urea would continue to be available at Rs 266 per bag and DAP at Rs 1,350 per bag despite rising global input costs.

--IANS

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