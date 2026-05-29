May 29, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Golf: Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open

Yuvraj Sandhu has a difficult first day at Austrian Alpine Open in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

Kitzbühel (Austria), May 29 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu, the sole Indian player in the field this week, got off to a difficult start at the Austrian Alpine Open as he carded 1-over 71 to be placed T-100. The leader at the end of the day was Yanhan Zhou of China with a card of 8-under 62.

Sandhu began the day on the front nine with three consecutive bogeys. A double bogey on the fifth hole saw him drop five shots in the first five holes of the round. A string of three straight birdies to close the front nine, followed by birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, helped Sandhu move back to even par.

He dropped a shot on the 14th but picked up another on the 16th before dropping a shot with a late birdie on the 17th to end the day at 1-over par. The low-scoring nature of the course requires Sandhu to pick up the pace if he hopes to make his fourth cut of the season this week.

The youngest player on the field this week is Yanhan Zhou of China, the first-day leader. The 18-year-old put together a stunning opening round of 8-under 62 with seven birdies, one eagle, and one bogey. If he is to win this week, he would directly put himself into the top 30 of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Ricardo Gouveia is in second place after carding 7-under 63. Rafa Cabrera Bello, who claimed his first title in Austria back in 2009, is one of six players tied for third place with a card of 6-under 64. Marcel Schneider, Tobias Jonsson, Davis Bryant, Lucas Bjerregaard, and Brandon Robinson Thompson are the other five players in third place.

In 2022, Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his hot streak by securing his fourth win of the season at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 in Panchkula on Friday.

--IANS

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