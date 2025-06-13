June 13, 2025 11:26 AM हिंदी

Brad Pitt talks about learning from his mistakes

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt, in an apparent reference to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, has talked about learning from his mistakes and said to “move on” from it.

Pitt was speaking at the premiere of F1 in Mexico City, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He appeared to be reflecting on the lessons he’s learned following his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from (it) and move on.”

Pitt added about making an error: “It’ll lead to the next success.”

Pitt and Jolie concluded their divorce in December 2024, more than eight years after the actress first filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

The couple share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Speaking about what keeps him grounded at this point in life, Brad said: “At this age, you see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”

He continued: “Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”

His remarks come two weeks after he addressed the finalisation of the divorce during an interview with GQ.

When asked whether he felt “relief” at the legal end of the marriage, Brad said: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Pitt is currently dating 34-year-old Ines de Ramon, while Angelina is thought to be single.

F1 is an upcoming American sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski, from a story the two co-wrote, featuring the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

