BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Preeti Power India to flying start on Day 1 in La Nucia

Spain, Feb 4 (IANS) India began its campaign strongly at the BOXAM Elite International 2026, showcasing a series of impressive performances on the first day of this prestigious event, which features 214 boxers representing 21 countries.

Leading the Indian team were World Boxing Cup Finals champions Hitesh Gulia (70kg) and Preeti (54kg), both securing convincing wins as India achieved victories in several weight classes.

Hitesh dominated the elite men’s 70kg match, defeating Finn Bos of the Netherlands with a clear 5:0 victory. Calm, precise, and strategic, the Indian displayed his signature ring intelligence and timing to control the match from beginning to end. Earlier, Preeti established her dominance in the elite women’s 54kg division with a precise 5:0 win over Kazakhstan’s Aliaskar Symbat, blending sharp combinations with disciplined defense to thoroughly outmatch her opponent.

India’s women maintained their impressive streak with Prachi (57kg), Priya (60kg), and Kajal (65kg) all progressing confidently. Prachi and Priya achieved identical 5:0 wins over Spain’s Vanesa Morell Ramirez and Canada’s Alessia Mansuetto, respectively, while Kajal won a close match against Kazakhstan’s Assem Tanatar with a 4:1 score.

India showed strong performances in the men’s draw, setting the pressure with confident wins. Sachin (60kg) easily defeated Spain’s Brandon Alejandro 5:0, while Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg) narrowly beat Denmark’s Matias Mehmet Buyukdemir 4:1. Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) delivered a clean 5:0 victory over Denmark’s Qalid Osman, and Deepak (70kg) secured a 4:1 win against Belgium’s Hornel Ayitevi. Akash (75kg) and Ankush (80kg) also advanced with 4:1 wins, although Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) was eliminated after a tough match against England’s Joe Turner.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 1 Results

Elite Women

54 Kg: Preeti bt. Aliaskar Symbat (KAZ) 5:0

57 Kg: Prachi bt. Vanesa Morell Ramirez (ESP) 5:0

60 Kg: Priya bt. Alessia Mansuetto (CAN) 5:0

65 Kg: Kajal bt. Assem Tanatar (KAZ) 4:1

Elite Men

60 Kg: Mohammed Hussam Uddin bt. Matias Mehmet Buyukdemir (DEN) 4:1

60 Kg: Sachin bt. Brandon Alejandro (ESP) 5:0

65 Kg: Aditya Pratap lost to Joe Turner (ENG) 1:4

65 Kg: Abhinash Jamwal bt. Qalid Osman (DEN) 5:0

70 Kg: Hitesh Gulia bt. Finn Bos (NED) 5:0

70 Kg: Deepak bt. Hornel Ayitevi (BEL) 4:1

75 Kg: Akash bt. Nikita Zakkharchenko (UKR) 4:1

80 Kg: Ankush bt. Malsawmtluanga (IND) 4:1

--IANS

vi/

