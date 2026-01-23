Border 2 Public Review by IANS: Sunny Deol starrer opens to mixed responses, fans divided over length

Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Border 2, which released today on January 23, has opened to mixed reactions from fans and viewers. The movie lead by Sunny Deol, despite its aggressive promotions, has somehow witnessed an average footfall at the box office on the first day , with a section of the audience sharing divided opinions.

Some fans have praised the film’s storyline and the performances of the star cast, also calling it emotionally stirring while others felt that the narrative turns boring after a point and tends to lose its grip at times.

While talking to IANS, few audience shared their views on Border 2.

Speaking about the dialogues and performances, some moviegoers praised the film and described it as deeply emotional. One fan said, “The movie is very emotional. A lot of people were clapping and crying during the emotional scenes. It will definitely touch your heart.”

While viewers lauded the film, they also pointed out that the length of the movie could turn out to be a major deal breaker. According to them, the only disappointment they have is regarding the length of the movie.

One audience pointed out, that that few elements, including love stories of almost every soldier along with wedding sequences, were not much required for the narrative. “It is a war movie and should have been kept like that. Unnecessary things have been added, and only the editing part is not up to the mark. I feel the movie could have avoided becoming this long,” a fan said.

Another viewer also mentioned missing Akshaye Khanna from the 1999 released Border, adding, “I missed watching Akshaye Khanna from Border. Obviously, it is the Dhurandhar effect as well.”

Another audience highlighted the acting of Diljit Dosanjh and said that in every scene he is extremely powerful and his acting touches hearts. The fan also added that Varun Dhawan has also performed extremely well and that everybody who was trolling him should come and watch his acting which is phenomenal. Another fan also lauded Ahan Shetty's acting and said that he just suits his role and that his dialogue delivery is impeccable.

For the uninitiated, “Border 2” is based on the 1971 war and some true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The film released on January 23.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film starred an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

