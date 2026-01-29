'Border 2' actor Behzaad Khan reveals he was skeptical to hit Sunny Deol during the intense scenes

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Behzaad Khan, who plays Babar Khan in "Border 2", revealed that he was extremely skeptical about hitting and punching Sunny Deol during the shoot, out of respect and seniority.

Opening up about the hesitation he felt while performing intense scenes with Sunny, Behzaad shared, “We were shooting an action sequence where we had to hit each other. Looking at Sunny Sir, out of respect and seniority, and considering the work he has done over the years, I was very skeptical. My punches and pushes were not that hard because somewhere I was holding myself back.”

He revealed that Sunny noticed this and decided to talk to him.

“Sunny Sir told me, ‘Don’t worry that you are trying to hit me or push me. We are actors. Take me as your opponent and just go for it. I’ll save myself."

Behzaad added that this helped him get over the entire Sunny Sir aura and allowed him to see Sunny as a co-actor.

He further remembered his first meet with the senior actor, which he described as "overwhelming".

Behzaad recalled, “The first time I met him, I had tears in my eyes. We have literally seen him grow on screen. He is a childhood hero for me. I have watched so many of his films. He is a legend. Sharing screen space with him, discussing scenes, and trying to make the scene look authentic and beautiful was an unreal experience.”

Behzaad explained that what impressed him the most was Sunny’s discipline and dedication.

“He is extremely supportive and very dedicated to his craft. Even at this age, he remembers everything. He performs all his sequences on his own," the actor added.

He admitted that working with Sunny ended up transforming him beyond acting.

“Working with a senior actor of Sunny Deol’s calibre gives you immense creative growth. After finishing the shoot, I genuinely felt I had grown as an actor. He teaches you not just about acting but also about life. You understand how important it is to be humble, grounded, and down to earth. Sunny Sir embodies gratitude and respect in the most effortless way,” Behzaad explained.

--IANS

pm/