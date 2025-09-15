September 15, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

Boman Irani clicked Radhika Vidyasagar’s first ever portfolio, actress says ‘she couldn’t believe it’

Boman Irani clicked Radhika Vidyasagar’s first ever portfolio, actress says ‘she couldn’t believe it’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Vidyasagar took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a chapter from her early years of her career when she came face-to-face with veteran actor Sudhir Joshi and, through him, Boman Irani.

The actress, who was just starting out when she landed her first television show Ek Dhaga Asa Sukha Cha, recalled: “We were hardly 20–23 at that time, and we used to be together the whole day. We ate together, travelled together, laughed together, it wasn’t just a show, it was an emotion. When the show ended after a year, we all cried because it felt like our own family breaking apart.”

The show featured Sudhir Joshi, who spotted Radhika and encouraged her to do a professional photoshoot.

She recalls, “Sudhir Kaka was doing I Am Not Bajirao with Boman Irani, and one day he casually said, ‘If you want to do a photoshoot, I’ll tell Boman.’ I was awestruck, Boman Irani and a photoshoot sounded so big, so filmy.”

“Coming from Pune with just a little theatre background, I couldn’t believe it.”

At that time, Boman Irani was known as a leading photographer and headed an ad agency.

“I went to his office, and he arranged everything, the makeup guy, hair stylist, studio lights. It was my first real glamorous shoot with Indian and Western looks. The pictures were bomb! They were so good that I had no words,” she said.

She also considers herself fortunate to have been shot earlier by Amalendu Chaudhary, now a celebrated cinematographer.

“Those were very natural pictures, very different from the glamorous ones Boman clicked. I feel so lucky that both these brilliant men captured me at the very beginning of my journey.”

Radhika Vidyasagar is known for her work in shows such as Udne Ki Aasha, Tuza Maza Breakup and Munjya.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India's smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal, Apple leads: Data

India's smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal so far, Apple leads: Data

Engineer’s Day: ’Adani Cement FutureX’ programme launched to prepare future innovators

Engineers' Day: ’Adani Cement FutureX’ programme launched to prepare future innovators

Five Eyes alliance must work together to counter Khalistani extremism: Report

Five Eyes alliance must work together to counter Khalistani extremism: Report

Farah Khan asks Akshay Kumar ‘Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya?’

Farah Khan asks Akshay Kumar ‘Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya?’

ITR deadline: Over 1 crore tax filings expected on last day

ITR deadline: Over 1 crore tax filings expected on last day

Elli AvrRam talks about the importance of ‘lifting heavy weights’ for women

Elli AvrRam talks about the importance of ‘lifting heavy weights’ for women

B'desh: BNP, Jamaat at loggerheads over democracy and religious freedom

B'desh: BNP, Jamaat at loggerheads over democracy and religious freedom

GST reforms in food processing and logistics sectors a game changer for consumers, industry

GST reforms in food processing and logistics sectors to empower consumers, industry

77th Primetime Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ scores Outstanding Drama Series

77th Primetime Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ scores Outstanding Drama Series

Boman Irani clicked Radhika Vidyasagar’s first ever portfolio, actress says ‘she couldn’t believe it’

Boman Irani clicked Radhika Vidyasagar’s first ever portfolio, actress says ‘she couldn’t believe it’