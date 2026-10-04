Dhoni meets Nitin Mukesh, sings 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni recently met celebrated singer Nitin Mukesh and his family.

On Sunday, Nitin shared a picture with Dhoni on his official Instagram handle. He revealed that the former Indian cricket captain loves his father Mukesh's popular track, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' and not just that, he sings it passionately as well.

Calling Dhoni a 'National Treasure', Nitin Mukesh wrote the caption, "I HAVE TWO REASONS TO BE PROUD OF TODAY : FIRSTLY , THAT I MET THIS ILLUSTRIOUS , LEGENDARY SON OF INDIA…SECONDLY , HE LOVES THE SONG “MAIN PAL DO PAL KA SHAYAR HU“ AND THAT HE SINGS IT TOO… WITH THE SAME PASSION…YOU ARE A NATIONAL TREASURE , MS DHONI SIR…“THALA” FOR A REASON….(sic)"

In another cute coincidence, both Dhoni and Nitin Mukesh were seen twinning in blue.

Nitin Mukesh loves to share such memorable updates from his life on social media.

Recently, Nitin Mukesh remembered legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary on September 28.

Paying her an emotional tribute, he dropped a photo of the late singer alongside his younger self.

“Each living moment I long to hear you in person... Till we meet once again, let the Gods rejoice with your music," he captioned the post.

Nitin Mukesh stepped into singing in the 1970s.

Some of his most noteworthy tracks include "Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi" – (Kranti), "Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja" – (Noorie), "So Gaya Yeh Jahan" – (Tezaab), "My Name Is Lakhan" – (Ram Lakhan), "Tu Mujhe Suna" – (Chandni ), "Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai" – (Meri Jung), "Wafa Na Raas Aayee" – (Bewafa Sanam), "Woh Kehte Hain Humse" – (Dariya Dil) and "Is Jahaan Ki Nahin Hain Tumhari Aankhein" – King Uncle.

--IANS

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