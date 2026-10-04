October 04, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

India's growing global footprint characterised by growing trade, development, and HADR partnerships: EAM Jaishankar

India's growing global footprint characterised by growing trade, development and HADR partnerships: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) India's growing global footprint is driven by increasing trade, development and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) partnerships, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar noted on Sunday.

Interacting with young diplomats participating in the Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy 2026 here, EAM Jaishankar spoke about the rise of the global workforce and greater mobility of skilled professionals.

Sharing details regarding his participation on X, he said: "Delighted to interact with the young diplomats participating in the Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy 2026. Discussed among other things : India's growing global footprint characterised by our growing trade, development and HADR partnerships.

"The rise of a global workforce and greater mobility of skilled professionals. And the growing responsibilities for ensuring diaspora welfare, including of seafarers. The imperative of strategic autonomy for countries to deal with the contemporary global landscape," he added.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised that the emerging nature of India-Africa partnership is characterised by greater technology, capabilities and experiential transfer. He spoke about India's initiatives towards peace through peacekeeping and its advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy.

During his interaction, EAM Jaishankar also highlighted the challenges of conducting foreign policy in the social media era.

On October 1, the 'Raisina Forum for Future of Diplomacy' was held in Leh, bringing together diplomats, policymakers, business leaders and strategic thinkers from several countries around the world. Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addressed the event.

"As India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, this Forum brought together diplomats, policymakers, business leaders and strategic thinkers, from India and 39 countries around the world. I underlined Ladakh’s unique strategic importance, as a vital frontier, where global diplomacy, security, and sustainable development converge, against the backdrop of its unique ecology, harsh climates and a thriving, vibrant culture. Also shared our transformative initiatives designed to empower local communities while preserving our fragile ecology," Saxena posted on X.

"From enhancing connectivity, boosting tourism infrastructure and strengthening local economy to securing our ecology and water resources, we are building an inclusive and resilient Ladakh, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Building on today's forum, I also shared my vision and a strong desire to host the World Economic Forum in Ladakh soon, showcasing our sustainable growth model to the world," he added.

--IANS

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