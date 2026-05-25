May 25, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Blue Tigers arrive in London for Unity Cup 2026

Blue Tigers arrive in London for Unity Cup 2026 (Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Indian senior men’s national team, with 17 players, arrived in London on Monday ahead of their participation in the Unity Cup 2026.

The Blue Tigers departed Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday morning to travel to the England capital for what would be their first match on British soil since 2002. Khalid Jamil's side had assembled in Bengaluru on May 22, a day after the conclusion of the Indian Super League 2025-26. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant recalled their players from the national camp on May 23.

Following their last-minute withdrawal, India travelled with the remaining 17 players to London. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari is travelling separately and will arrive on Monday.

India (136th in FIFA rankings) will play Jamaica (ranked 71st) in the second semi-final on May 27 midnight (May 28 in IST), while Nigeria (ranked 26th) take on Zimbabwe (ranked 130th) in the first semi-final at the same time a day earlier. The two losing teams will play the third-place play-off on June 30. All matches will take place at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

India's 18-member squad for Unity Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari (to arrive on Monday), Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary.

Unity Cup 2026 Schedule:

Semi-final One

Tuesday, May 26, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 27): Nigeria v Zimbabwe

Semi-Final Two

Wednesday, May 27, 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28): Jamaica v India

Final and Third-place Play-off

Saturday, May 30

Venue: The Valley, London

--IANS

hs/

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