Blot on humanity: CM Fadnavis vows death penalty for Nasrapur minor’s rapist and killer; Oppn criticises govt

Pune/Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The horrific sexual assault and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl, allegedly by a 65-year-old man in Bhor's Nasrapur area of Pune district on May 1, has sparked massive outrage across Maharashtra. While Chief Minister Fadnavis vowed death penalty for the Nasrapur minor’s rapist and killer, the Opposition parties in the state criticised the government over the law and order situation in the state.

The minor girl, who had come to Nasrapur for her summer holidays, was lured by the accused to a cattle shed under the pretext of giving her food. After the rape, the accused murdered the child with a stone and hid her body under a pile of dung.

The police sources said that the crime was uncovered via CCTV footage, leading to the immediate arrest of the 65-year-old suspect, who reportedly has a history of similar molestation charges dating back to 1998 and 2015.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, has condemned the act in the strongest terms, describing it as a "blot on humanity." He directed the Pune Rural Police to ensure a watertight case and announced that the trial would be conducted in a Fast-Track Court.

CM Fadnavis assured the public that the "true story and all facts will be brought to light soon" and that the government would seek the death penalty for the accused to set a stern precedent. He has ordered increased police patrolling in the Bhor region to restore a sense of security among residents.

Following the massive protests in Nasrapur, CM Fadnavis confirmed that senior police officials, including the SP of Pune Rural, are overseeing the investigation to ensure no loopholes remain in the prosecution’s case.

The Opposition has slammed the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra and the failure to protect women and children.

NCP SP Working President, Supriya Sule, visited the area and expressed her deep grief, calling the incident "inhuman." She criticised the administration for the recurring nature of such crimes in Pune district and demanded that the police act without any political pressure to ensure the highest punishment.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar targeted the Home Ministry, questioning how a repeat offender was roaming free. He alleged that the "fear of the law has vanished" under the current Mahayuti government and demanded a complete overhaul of the safety protocols for minors.

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe demanded a stern action against the culprit while Shiv Sena MP, Jyoti Waghmare has called for a death penalty against those involved in the case.

BJP legislator Chitra Wagh said the incident has shaken society and the fight for getting justice for a toddler should be fought till the end. The local community in Nasrapur reacted with intense anger.

On Friday night, hundreds of villagers blocked the Pune-Satara Highway, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. A total shutdown was observed in Nasrapur and surrounding villages on Saturday. Residents have called for a "speedy trial" and are demanding the "hanging of the culprit" within a month.

--IANS

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