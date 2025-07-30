Blocked 43 OTT platforms so far to curb explicit, insensitive content: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The government has so far blocked 43 over-the-top (OTT) platforms in order to curb the spread of explicit, adult, violent or culturally insensitive content and ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on 25.02.2021 under IT Act, 2000.

“Part-III of the rules provides for a Code of Ethics for digital news publishers and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms). OTT platforms are under obligation to not transmit any content which is prohibited by law for the time being in force,” informed Union Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Lok Sabha.

OTT platforms are under obligation to undertake age-based self-classification of content, based on general guidelines provided in the Schedule to the Rules which contain the provisions related to depiction relating to nudity, sex and violence, he mentioned in a written reply to a question.

According to the minister, the OTT platforms are also under obligation to put in place adequate safeguards for restricting age-inappropriate content for children with adequate access control measures.

Besides, Section 79(3)(b) of IT Act, 2000 provides for notification by appropriate Governments of unlawful act or content to the intermediaries for removing/disabling access to such content.

Government has already issued an advisory to OTT platforms and Self-regulatory Bodies of OTT platforms for ensuring adherence to Indian Laws and the Code of Ethics laid down under the IT Rules, 2021 while hosting of content on their platforms.

“After due consultation with relevant Ministries, 43 OTT platforms have been blocked so far,” Vaishnaw added.

In a bid to crack down on unlawful and obscene content, the government last week directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms, including big and popular names like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix.

The move was aimed at curbing the dissemination of content that is deemed sexually explicit and violative of Indian legal and cultural standards. The banned apps include Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.

--IANS

na/