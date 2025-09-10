September 10, 2025 5:46 AM हिंदी

Blind Babu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins forces with Ravi Varma for his next

Blind Babu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins forces with Ravi Varma for his next

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined forces with filmmaker Ravi Varma for his next titled "Blind Babu".

It seems like the project has already gone on floor as Ravi took to his official Instagram handle and announced the project by sharing a picture with his lead actor. They were also holding a clapperboard with the film's name on it, suggesting that the shoot had commenced. The post further showed the entire team facing the camera together for a group photograph.

We could also see a close-up of the clapper board in the post captioned, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur? Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief...The journey of #BlindBabu begins now!"

The upcoming drama is also expected to feature Zakir Hussain, Pavan Malhotra and Mukesh Tiwari in crucial roles, along with others.

Given that the project has just been announced, further details regarding the cast and crew have been kept under wraps for now.

In another update, Nawazuddin starrer feature film, "I'm Not An Actor" was screening at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival, which took place between September 5 and 7, in Washington D.C.

Starring Nawazuddin and Chitrangada Satarupa, the film received its World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival 2025 in San Jose, USA.

Talking about the drama, Nawazuddin shared: ‘The festival is a very warm, cozy festival. They’re very caring of Asian films, and it brings us joy that ours is the opening film. We are all looking forward to seeing it with audiences from Washington. For me to be seeing an actor who is shooting in another country, thousands of miles away, on a video call, and act with them only on the video call for 30 days was a very new experience. After some point, we forgot about the technology and only focused on the emotions."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B shares why she wants to have more kids

Cardi B shares why she wants to have more kids

Big B shares his scary jungle safari encounter with an African elephant

Big B shares his scary jungle safari encounter with an African elephant

Apple reveals stunning iPhone 17 lineup with thinnest-ever device ever made

Apple unveils stunning iPhone 17 lineup with thinnest-ever 'Air' showcasing pro performance

Nepal: Infiltration of vested groups destroyed public and private properties, says GenZ leader

Nepal: Infiltration of vested groups destroyed public and private properties, says GenZ leader

PM Modi expresses anguish over Nepal situation, CCS discusses situation

PM Modi expresses anguish over Nepal situation, CCS discusses situation

From protest to power play: Youth leaders at the centre of Nepal’s political turmoil

From protest to power play: Youth leaders at the centre of Nepal’s political turmoil

Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit, Manipur Guv holds talks with Kuki-Zo MLAs

Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit, Manipur Guv holds talks with Kuki-Zo MLAs

Apple launches Watch Series 11 with BP monitoring, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensing

Apple launches Watch Series 11 with BP monitoring, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensing

PM Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan after Vice Presidential victory

PM Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan after Vice Presidential victory

Sanjay Dutt reveals how a call from the police station left him bewildered

Sanjay Dutt reveals how a call from the police station left him bewildered