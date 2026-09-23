‘Rise & Fall’ host Virender Sehwag says, ‘Pressure lene ki nahi dene ki cheez hai’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to host the upcoming season of the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has shared his philosophy behind dealing with pressure.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that he never took the pressure. Instead, he would knock it off over the covers anytime the pressure charged at him.

He told IANS, “I think pressure is not something that you take, it’s about giving the pressure back to the opponent. I always believed in it, and that was my way of taking the pressure away from my team as well. If I scored the boundary in the first few balls of the innings, the pressure would shift towards the bowler, and then his focus would shift towards stopping the runs, and not sending me to the pavilion”.

He further mentioned, “For me, this works in life as well. You can give your 100% if the pressure gets to you. It’s better, if you stay unfettered by the pressure, and work your way up”.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag takes over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series will feature 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani have been announced as contestants. The series marks Virender Sehwag’s streaming debut as a reality-show host

Produced by Banijay Asia, the 2nd season of the show is set to drop on September 26 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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