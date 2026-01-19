BLF claims 50 Pakistani soldiers killed during fighting in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 19 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed heavy losses for the Pakistani forces after its fighters carried out a large, coordinated operation in Kharan on January 15 at around 2:30 pm (local time), took control of the city, seized the police station and attacked banks and government buildings, local media reported.

The BLF said that over 50 military personnel were killed while dozens others were injured during what they termed as nine hours of fighting. It claimed that those injured included Wing Commander Colonel Wadhan and Major Asim, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BLF said its fighters first targetted and captured Kharan City Police Station, took personnel as hostage, seized government weapons, released detainees and damaged the building, records and police vehicles.

It stated another unit entered main bazaar of Kharan and attacked Meezan Bank, Al Habib Bank, National Bank and other government offices. The group said a bank security guard was killed during operation and that two men related to a local “death squad” were injured.

The BLF claimed that 15 soldiers were killed and military vehicles were destroyed after the group's subsidiary unit, the Qurban Unit, entered Kharan’s main bazaar, set up a checkpoint in the Red Zone and targetted a military convoy of three vehicles. According to the BLF, weapons were seized from those killed.

According to the statement released by BLF, clashes in the Red Zone continued for around three hours, during which army tried to encircle the fighters who were using armoured vehicles and infantry. The BLF said 27 soldiers were killed, two armoured vehicles destroyed and the remaining forces retreated.

It stated that a separate military convoy, including an SSG commando battalion, was targetted in Kulan area. The BLF said three more military vehicles were destroyed and dozens of soldiers, including eight SSG commandos, were killed. The BLF claimed it shot down eight quadcopter drones during the fighting.

In a statement, the BLF said that four of its fighters were killed in the operation and its subsequent drone strikes. It mentioned that it had recovered and buried three of the four fighters killed in the fighting, The Balochistan Post reported.

BLF's statement contradicts Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), statement which claimed around 15 to 20 attackers carried out the attack and that 12 were killed during clearance operations and Pakistani forces repelled the attackers.

