May 06, 2026 9:42 AM हिंदी

Blasts near Amritsar cantonment, Jalandhar BSF HQ; security tightened, probe underway

Blasts near Amritsar cantonment, Jalandhar BSF HQ; security tightened, probe underway

Amritsar, May 6 (IANS) An explosion was reported near the cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, prompting an immediate response from police and security agencies. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The blast, which occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, led to the deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and forensic teams to the site.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team collected samples and other material evidence, which have been sent for analysis to ascertain the exact nature and cause of the explosion.

Speaking to reporters, SP Aditya Warrier said, "We received information around 10:30 p.m. that an explosion-like sound was heard here near Khasa. To verify this, police forces and the Army reached the spot. The bomb disposal squad also arrived, and operations are ongoing."

He added that the BDS conducted a detailed inspection at the location while the forensic team gathered evidence for further examination.

Following the incident, the Army cordoned off the area, and heightened surveillance is being maintained given the site's proximity to the cantonment.

Authorities said that an investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

The development came against the backdrop of another explosion earlier in the evening near the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 p.m., which was allegedly caused by a scooter catching fire.

According to officials, police are probing the incident to determine the precise cause of the explosion.

The scooter involved belonged to Gurpreet Singh, who works with a courier company, and the police are currently questioning him.

No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

The back-to-back developments triggered political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP Punjab General Secretary Parminder Singh Brar said in a post on X, "Blast near BSF HQ in Jalandhar is a chilling reminder of the collapsing law & order in Punjab. A delivery scooter explosion in a crowded area shows how dangerously unsafe public spaces have become."

"The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government must be held accountable; governance cannot be replaced by optics and theatrics. Punjab cannot afford this failure. People deserve security, not excuses," Brar added.

--IANS

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