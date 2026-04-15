April 15, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

Black flag protest called in Tamil Nadu as Stalin slams Centre's delimitation move

Black flag protest called in Tamil Nadu as Stalin slams Centre's delimitation move

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread protests on Thursday after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin called for a statewide black flag demonstration against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise and constitutional amendments.

Urging people to express their dissent, Stalin appealed to citizens across the state to hoist black flags in their homes and public spaces.

"Let black flags rise! Tamil Nadu will fight, and Tamil Nadu will win," he declared in a strongly worded social media statement, signalling an intensification of the political battle against the Union government.

The protest call comes ahead of a special session of Parliament, where the Centre is scheduled to introduce three key bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

These proposals aim to restructure electoral constituencies and governance mechanisms, but have sparked concern, particularly in southern states.

Stalin has termed the delimitation move a "historic injustice", arguing that it disproportionately affects states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully implemented population control measures. He warned that the exercise could reduce the parliamentary representation of southern states, thereby weakening their political voice.

In response to the Centre’s move, Stalin convened a series of high-level meetings with DMK MPs and later with district secretaries to devise a coordinated strategy.

During these discussions, he issued key instructions on mobilising political opposition and raising public awareness. "The BJP government is playing with fire. The anger of South India is real," Stalin said, cautioning that any attempt to ignore Tamil Nadu’s concerns would have serious consequences.

He further warned that the Centre would have to "pay a heavy price" if it proceeds without addressing the objections raised by affected states.

Framing the issue as one of federal rights and regional dignity, Stalin positioned himself as a voice of Tamil identity. He questioned whether states contributing significantly to India’s development were now being "punished" through reduced representation.

With the bills set to be tabled in Parliament, the confrontation between the Centre and Tamil Nadu is expected to escalate, turning delimitation into a major national political flashpoint.

--IANS

aal/vd

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