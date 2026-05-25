BLA female commander says armed struggle against Pakistan in 'decisive phase'

Quetta, May 25 (IANS) A woman commander in the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), identified as Shaynaz Baloch, has highlighted the role of Baloch women in history, politics and armed struggle, terming the conflict in Pakistan's Balochistan province as entering what she termed as a "decisive phase". She urged Baloch women to participate in the movement not only through emotion or symbolism but through "knowledge, consciousness and wisdom," local media reported.

In a recorded message, Shaynaz repeatedly urged people of Balochistan not to remain silent, terming silence in the face of oppression as incompatible with the honour and dignity of the nation. She accused Pakistan of using women within state institutions, including military, in support of what she termed an occupying system while calling armed Baloch women as manipulated or exploited, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the report, it appears to be the first time that a woman has become a commander in BLA. The footage released by BLA, through its media outlet Hakkal, shows a woman dressed in combat gear standing along with armed female fighters. The footage shows training scenes and rugged mountainous terrain, armed cadres travelling on foot and vehicles before the woman at the centre of the video addressing the camera directly.

She warned Pakistani forces that Baloch women will no longer be "soft targets," adding that BLA's campaign has moved beyond defensive phase. Warning of future attacks against Pakistani forces in regions that they had "never imagined", she described BLA fighters as "defenders of their homeland" and announced that the conflict will continue until Pakistan's rule ends in Balochistan.

Shaynaz stated that she had been associated with the BLA for over seven years, started as an ordinary fighter and has now reached command and leadership roles having never faced gender discrimination in the organisation, The Balochistan Post reported. Shaynaz said she had taken up arms not for personal protection but for the protection and freedom of Balochistan.

The BLA on Sunday claimed responsibility for the blast targetting a shuttle of the Jaffar Express in the country's Balochistan province, local media reported.

A statement issued by the BLA's spokesperson, Jayend Baloch, said that the BLA's fidayeen unit "Majeed Brigade" carried out the attack.

According to the statement, the Army personnel who were travelling by the train were targeted, the Balochistan Post reported.

A shuttle of three bogies connected to Jaffar Express, which was transporting Pakistani military personnel from Quetta Cantt to Quetta Railway Station on the occasion of Eid, was targetted by the attack.

According to Haniff Abbasi, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways, the explosion took place near Chaman Phatak when the train was on its route after departing from Quetta Cantt.

Three coaches, including the engine, derailed while two bogies were completely overturned, he noted.

"Twenty-seven people were killed, and 131 were injured due to the incident. The death toll might increase as some injured personnel are in critical condition," the report noted.

--IANS

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