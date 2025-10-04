BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘India doesn’t want to lead the world’ remark

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday once again trained its guns on Rahul Gandhi for what it claimed as projecting the country in a bad light and declaring that “India doesn’t want to lead the world”.

Amit Malviya, In-charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, attached a video clip of Rahul Gandhi addressing an audience on X and said, “We don’t need leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who can’t even dream big. Today’s India is aspirational, confident, and forward-looking, not submissive or hesitant.”

He said, “At a time when India is emerging as a rising force on the global stage, its economy growing faster than any other, its citizens feeling the value of their passport and doors of opportunity opening worldwide, comes Rahul Gandhi, shaped by years of self-loathing and low self-esteem, declaring that India doesn’t want to lead the world.”

“This is precisely the mindset that has cost India dearly in the past, leading to partition, losing parts of Kashmir to Pakistan and China, giving up a UNSC seat, depending on imports instead of building domestic capacities in nuclear and military sectors, choosing a socialist model over investing in future growth… The list goes on. The Nehru-Gandhi family has repeatedly failed India,” said Malviya.

Malviya's remarks came in response to the Congress leader’s speech in which he said, “India, I don’t think, has the intention to, one day, lead the world. We understand that we are a large country and we have a weight… but I don’t think we see ourselves as leading the world.”

Earlier, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for misrepresenting India in his speech abroad.

Malviya on Thursday said the country in 2025 is a manufacturing economy.

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi claimed that “India doesn’t manufacture.”

Taking to the social media platform X, Malviya shared "hard numbers and sectoral proof" refuting the claim.

"Every time Rahul Gandhi flies abroad, he finds a stage to demean, insult, and misrepresent India. His script is stuck in 2013-14. But India in 2025 is a manufacturing economy on the move," Malviya said.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi’s talking points as those belonging "to a bygone decade", the BJP IT Cell chief said that "phones, pharma, autos, apparel — plus FDI, skills, and GST 2.0 — together show a manufacturing economy in motion".

