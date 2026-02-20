February 20, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

BJP National President Nitin Nabin to visit Gujarat today

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a three-day visit to Gujarat from Friday (February 20 to 22), during which he will attend a series of organisational meetings and public engagements in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

This would be Nabin's first visit to the state after assuming charge as the party's national president, Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma said announcing the programme at a press conference.

Nabin will arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, where party leaders and workers will receive him.

Later in the afternoon, he will interact with Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly at GSC Bank in Naranpura, Ahmedabad. In the evening, he is scheduled to attend a 'Budget Meet' in Infocity, Gandhinagar, where he will engage with industrialists, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs, doctors and representatives of various associations.

On February 21 at 6:00 am, Nabin will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he is expected to participate in outreach activities and interact with local residents.

At 8:45 am, he will offer prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad.

He will later address state office-bearers, organisational leaders and party workers at the BJP state headquarters in Gandhinagar, followed by a meeting with the party’s social media team.

In the afternoon, he will speak at the Young Voice Summit at GIFT City, described as India's first International Financial Tech City, and interact with young entrepreneurs and start-up founders.

In the evening, he will address a booth workers' conference at GMDC Hall in Ahmedabad.

On February 22, Nabin will attend a public listening session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, in Khadia, Ahmedabad, at 10:45 am.

He is scheduled to depart for Delhi later that afternoon.

Vishwakarma said the BJP is a cadre-based party committed to its ideology. "The rise of leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are examples of workers rising through the organisation," he said.

He added that Nabin, at 45, is the youngest national president in the party's history and that the visit would focus on strengthening organisational coordination and public engagement in the state.

--IANS

rs/

