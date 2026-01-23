Congress workers, leaders have no confidence in Rahul Gandhi: Bihar Minister

Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) Bihar Minister of Industries and Road Construction, Dr Dilip Jaiswal, on Friday claimed that Congress was collapsing under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and that there was a tug-of-war and internal conflict within the Gandhi family and the grand old party.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "Ever since Rahul Gandhi took over the leadership of Congress, the party’s decline has been certain. Congress is gradually losing its support base. There is no confidence among party workers and leaders in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership."

He further denied commenting on BJP leader and former MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh's foreign woman remark and said, "I do not want to comment on that. But I would like to say this much: the way Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of anti-national forces and questions the country’s security agencies, I repeatedly say that if Rahul Gandhi lives off this country, then he should remain loyal to the country."

Earlier in the day, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said, “In our society, in our country, what can I say. Chanakya, such a great thinker, said something that cannot be untrue. He said the son of a foreign woman cannot be fit to rule.”

She further explained her statement, saying, “A true patriot, capable of governance, must naturally come from our own lineage. Therefore, this statement cannot be considered false, nor should it be denied to future generations. That is its meaning.”

Jaiswal said, "The simple truth is that Rahul Gandhi has worked to sink the Congress party. The party’s support base is gradually declining. The kind of tug-of-war and internal conflict going on within the Gandhi family and the Congress leadership is being witnessed not only by the party workers but by the entire country as well."

The Minister, while backing Amit Shah's statement during his address at the centenary edition of Gita Press’s monthly magazine 'Kalyan' in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday, said, "Everyone accepts this about Sanatan Dharma, and Amit Shah ji has said the right thing. Sanatan Dharma is based on science. When you take the name of God, it also contains a reference to the five elements of life from which we are born and eventually die. Only Sanatan can lead the world and the country."

--IANS

shourya/dpb