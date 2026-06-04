BJP, JD(U) hail PM Modi ahead of record-breaking tenure as India’s longest-serving Prime Minister

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to surpass the record of India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister previously held by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on June 10, leaders from the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) have hailed the milestone, stating that his role is not about setting records, but his work naturally becomes a record.

BJP leaders across the country described the upcoming milestone as a moment of national pride and a reflection of strong governance and public trust.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “The Prime Minister’s job is not to create records, but his work itself naturally becomes a record. His tenure as the longest continuously serving Prime Minister will undoubtedly surpass the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on June 10. He has done extensive work for the country.”

BJP spokesperson T.R. Srinivas praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, describing him as a “dedicated servant of Bharat Mata.”

He said, “The Prime Minister, who has given up personal life to serve 1.4 billion people, has ensured India’s borders remain secure and no one dares to challenge its sovereignty. He has worked with the vision of raising India’s global stature and ensuring inclusive development for all sections of society, especially those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.”

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "This is a moment of pride and a feeling of national achievement for every Indian. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a strong public mandate. The country has achieved many of the goals it had been waiting for."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad extended greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of his party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He said, “We extend our greetings to the Prime Minister. We are part of the NDA alliance, and we have got a Prime Minister who has been in office for a very long time and has broken records. He has also delivered record work for the country in governance and self-reliance."

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also lauded the Prime Minister’s tenure, stating that India has witnessed remarkable transformation across multiple sectors over the past 12 years.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "...The nation takes pride in this achievement because, over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Modi has brought significant changes, advanced the country, and enhanced India’s global stature. Under his leadership, India has progressed across various sectors. Today, 1.4 billion Indians feel proud to have a Prime Minister who is elevating the nation’s prestige."

Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, highlighted the Prime Minister’s development vision, particularly the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

"The working style of PM Narendra Modi, the resolve he has to take the country on the path of development, and the dream of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the way work is being done to fulfill that dream, the people of the country trust him and are showing their trust in him," he told IANS.

According to official records, the Prime Minister, who first took oath on May 26, 2014, will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10. This will surpass the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 consecutive days as Prime Minister from May 13, 1952, following India’s first general elections, until his death on May 27, 1964.

--IANS

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