BJP's victory in Bengal saved state from 'destruction', says Makhanlal Sarkar (IANS Exclusive) 

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal, on Saturday alleged that the state was getting "destroyed" under the reign of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and got "saved" due to the party's victory in the recent Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched Sarkar's feet and took his blessings during the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari as the Bengal Chief Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Sarkar said: "Since both us (he and PM Modi) belong to the Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS), we have similar ideologies. We aim to work towards protecting the dignity of the country."

He clarified: "BJP is 'Bharatvadi', not 'Hindutvavadi'."

Mentioning about BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal, Sarkar said: "The situation that Bengal is in right now, if Mamata Banerjee had won this time too... I prayed to God to save Bengal."

"We had come to live here from that (East) Bengal (now Bangladesh) but now given the condition of the state, it had become difficult to live here too. Who do you think is indulging in all kinds of hooliganism here?" he alleged.

Referring to the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, Sarkar said that what the former interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus did in Bangladesh has been witnessed by everyone.

Reacting to Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim's controversial statement, Sarkar said: "Firhad Hakim had said that 'Muslims will become a majority in a few days' and that 'we advise Hindus to convert into Muslims'. Mamata Banerjee did not oppose such statements."

He also added: "For 500 years, our country was ruled by the Muslims. For around 200 years, the Britishers ruled us. We have suffered many atrocities. Now we are not able to tolerate any more."

Sarkar mentioned that not only PM Modi but Union Home Minister Amit Shah also touched his feet and took blessings.

About the new Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, he said: "I told him don't listen to me, work towards protecting the country's Constitution."

Sarkar asserted that the RSS' ideology has finally achieved "success" with the Bengal poll victory.

"I had created a lot of pressure on the Centre to do something for West Bengal. PM Modi and Amit Shah worked hard for it, as a result Bengal got saved otherwise it was getting destroyed," he said.

He called BJP's victory in Bengal as that of "India's win".

Moreover, Sarkar alleged: "Muslims are behind the atrocities which are being committed against women across the nation. Young girls are being forcefully converted."

He said Uttar Pradesh has seen improvements after the BJP government came to power, adding: "If Mamata Banerjee came to power again, the entire state would have drowned."

--IANS

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