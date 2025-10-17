BJP slams Congress on Nishikant Dubey row, says complainant skipped Lokpal hearing

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out in defence of Anamika Gautam, wife of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, following allegations from the Congress party regarding disproportionate asset growth.

Congress, in a press conference, has accused Gautam of “amassing” wealth far beyond her declared income, calling it a potential case of “massive corruption”.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya addressed the issue on the social media platform X, stating that Anamika Gautam would present her side before the Lokpal. ‘

He emphasised that since the matter is under judicial consideration, public commentary would be inappropriate. Malviya also questioned Congress’s motives, noting that the complainant had skipped hearings.

“Why the press conference now?” he asked, suggesting that Dubey’s political influence may have unsettled the Gandhi family.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate cited election affidavits and a pending Lokpal complaint in the press conference to support the allegations.

According to Shrinate, Gautam’s assets increased from Rs 50 lakh in 2009 to Rs 31.32 crore by 2024. She highlighted inconsistencies in the financial disclosures, alleging that the rise in both movable and immovable assets lacked transparency.

Shrinate demanded an explanation from both the BJP and Dubey. She further revealed that a formal complaint was lodged with the Lokpal on May 24, 2025, and that Dubey was directed to respond within four weeks.

However, she claimed there has been no clarity on whether a reply was submitted or what action followed.

“The numbers don’t add up,” she said, urging the Lokpal to act decisively and transparently.

Dubey responded with a cryptic post on X, stating simply, “maaza aa raha hai” (having fun), adding fuel to the controversy. The BJP has maintained that it will cooperate with legal proceedings, while Congress continues to press for accountability.

As the matter remains sub-judice, all eyes are on the Lokpal’s next move, which could determine whether the allegations hold merit or are merely political posturing.

This episode underscores the growing use of digital platforms and legal forums in India’s political battles, where asset declarations and public scrutiny are increasingly shaping the narrative.

--IANS

