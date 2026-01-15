BJP seeks central forces' deployment to complete SIR in Bengal following mob attack on Farakka BDO's office

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday condemned the vandalism at Farakka BDO's office in Bengal’s Murshidabad district and demanded deployment of central forces to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

The reaction from the BJP leaders came a day after a mob led by Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam went on a rampage at the said BDO's office and vandalised the premises while protesting against harassment of the common man in the name of calling them for SIR hearing for simplest of errors in their voters information forms.

Using his X handle, BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, "The murderous attack on the BDO's office, ERO, AERO and micro observers in Farakka AC is an extremely serious matter. Even more disconcerting is the fact that the violence was allegedly orchestrated at the behest of Trinamool leaders. Law and order is a State subject, and the responsibility for this complete breakdown rests squarely with Mamata Banerjee."

The central BJP leader urged the Election Commission to take note of the incident and take action accordingly.

"The @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal must take urgent cognisance of this incident and ensure that accountability is fixed across the chain of command, from the DGP down to the SP concerned. Violence and intimidation cannot be allowed to undermine the electoral process," said Malviya.

On Wednesday, two persons were arrested after an irate mob led by Monirul Islam vandalised the Farakka BDO's office in Murshidabad district and ransacked the chamber of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). The vandalism resulted in the suspension of the SIR hearing of the voter list which was going on at the BDO's office.

Following the incident, the BDO filed a complaint at the Farakka police station, based on which an FIR was registered under various Sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention Of Damage To Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984.

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. Following the vandalism, about 55 micro observers wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal registering their strong protest and withdrew themselves from SIR duty on account of security failure.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also criticised the state administration over the incident.

"I am utterly shocked and enraged by the brazen attack on the Micro Observers in Farakka Assembly Constituency; Murshidabad District, yesterday on January 14, 2026. These Officials, deployed for the crucial SIR of electoral rolls, were viciously assaulted by goons while performing their constitutional duties. Two of them sustained serious injuries, and the entire team was left defenceless; no police, no security, nothing! This is not just an isolated incident; it's a glaring symptom of the Maha Jungle Raaj that has gripped West Bengal under the tyrannical TMC regime," Adhikari said in a post on X.

Demanding that central forces be deployed to complete the SIR process, Adhikari claimed, "The destructive TMC regime is hell-bent on diluting the SIR exercise to manipulate voter lists and cling to power through foul means."

"I urge the Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner of India; Shri Gyanesh Kumar, to take immediate cognizance of this grave crisis. Invoke the great powers conferred upon the ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution of India to superintend, direct, and control the electoral process. Deploy central forces if needed, override the state machinery's obstructions, and ensure the SIR proceeds without fear or favour. Protect our democracy from this anarchy," he said.

--IANS

sch/rad