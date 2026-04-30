Bipasha Basu on 10 years of bliss with ‘most loving man’ Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) As they complete a decade of marital bliss, actress Bipasha Basu penned a note for her “most loving man,” Karan Singh Grover, and said that she and their daughter Devi are the “luckiest girls.”

Bipasha shared a slew of pictures from their decade-long journey. The images featured were from the day they got married, pictures from their vacation, and the moments the couple shared after welcoming Devi into the world.

“10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what i needed the most. My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday. Thank you for being ours,” she wrote.

Bipasha concluded: “Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary. @iamksgofficial.”

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their 2014 film “Alone,” and it was love at first sight. They dated for two years and finally made their relationship official on April 30, 2016. Karan and Bipasha welcomed their first bundle of joy, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.

The 47-yearold actress made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She was then seen in the erotic thriller Jism in 2003, followed by roles in two consecutive annual top-grossing films, No Entry in 2005 and Dhoom 2 in 2006.

She shot to stardom with movies such as Corporate, the comedies Phir Hera Pheri and All the Best: Fun Begins, the thriller Race, and the romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the 2010s, she starred in the horror films Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

After a long hiatus, she returned to the series “Dangerous” in 2020. The crime thriller also stars Karan, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles. She has been away from the screens for almost six years now.

Regarding Karan, he is known for his work on television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3.

The actor made a comeback to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, portraying the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. That same year, he made his digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services. In 2020, he featured in the action-thriller web series Dangerous, and in 2021, he appeared in Qubool Hai 2.0, the reboot of the original series.

He was last seen in Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

--IANS

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