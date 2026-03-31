Bipasha Basu gives a cute glimpse of baby girl Devi dancing her heart out with Nani ‘Mumu Ma’

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu, recently shared an adorable glimpse of her mommy life, as she captured an endearing moment between her daughter and her nani.

In the video posted on her social media account, Bipasha’s little girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover, is seen joyfully dancing alongside her grandmother, whom she lovingly calls Mumu Ma.

The toddler, in the video shared by Bipasha, appears completely immersed in the music as her nani matches her energy in full swing.

The clip is set to Devi’s current favourite song, Golden, and beautifully captures the bond between the grandmother and granddaughter.

Bipasha accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption that read,

“Golden on repeat!!! Devi’s current favourite

Mumu Ma has to dance with her Mishti always.”

Through her caption, Bipasha revealed the affectionate nickname “Mishti” given to Devi by her Nani.

For context, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022.

Not many know; Bipasha's daughter, at birth, was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart.

Devi was just three days old when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three months old.

The actress, as much as she is a thorough professional at work, is equally a doting mother to her baby girl.

Bipasha had earlier revealed that she and Karan named their daughter 'Devi" for her resemblance to Indian goddesses’ spirits and her power and determination to fight back against every problem with all her strength.

—IANS

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