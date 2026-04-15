April 15, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

Biofloc Technology boosts fish farming in Palamu under PMMSY, farmers see rise in income

Biofloc Technology boosts fish farming in Palamu under PMMSY, farmers see rise in income

Palamu (Jharkhand), April 15 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a flagship initiative of the central government. This scheme is playing a transformative role in strengthening the livelihoods of the population in the rural pockets of the country. In Jharkhand’s Palamu district, the adoption of biofloc technology has given a new direction to fish farming. It has significantly improved the income of small farmers as well as fishermen.

Palamu, which was once known for water scarcity, is now emerging as a promising hub for fish production. The installation of biofloc tanks, which are locally referred to as RS biofloc systems, has enabled farmers to produce more fish using minimal water under PMMSY. This innovative method is gradually assuming popularity. This method is becoming popular, particularly in the Chainpur region.

Mukesh Kumar, a beneficiary of the scheme, shared his experience. He told IANS that the initiative has been benefiting farmers for nearly six years. He explained, “Through biofloc tanks, we are able to produce more fish with less water. Earlier, dead fish would sell for around Rs 100 per kilogram, but now live fish fetch up to Rs 200 per kilogram. This has increased our income by nearly 30 per cent.”

He also underlined the need for wider inclusion, adding, “We want OBC communities to receive up to 90 per cent subsidy benefits like tribal groups, so that more people can take advantage of this scheme.”

Another beneficiary, Shashikant Gupta, stressed the importance of training and local support. “Under this scheme, we received regular training and technical guidance. Earlier, fish feed had to be brought from states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, which increased costs. Now, feed is available locally, which is what has reduced transportation expenses and made the production easier,” he said.

As far as the scheme is concerned, it not only provides financial assistance but also ensures access to training and technical expertise. Raw materials are also made available under the scheme. Reduced input costs and improved productivity have resulted in fish farming becoming a viable and profitable option even for those with limited capital.

--IANS

brt/uk

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