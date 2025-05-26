Billy Joel's wife Alexis Roderick shares health update after his brain condition diagnosis

May 26, 2025 11:28 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) American singer, Billy Joel has been diagnosed with a brain condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Now, his better half, Alexis Roderick Joel has shown her gratitude to the fans for their love and support for the pianist.

Sharing a perfect family picture with their daughters Della, and Remy on Billy's Instagram, Alex wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. Alexis Roderick Joel."

Billy's NPH diagnosis was made public on Friday. A statement was shared on his Instagram revealing that he has decided to cancel all his scheduled concerts as his condition has been made worse by recent concert performances.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audiences, and thank you for understanding," he said.

The statement informed that Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy at the moment under the guidance of his doctor. It was further shared that the singer has been advised by medical health professionals to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

The statement noted that "Billy is grateful for the support from the fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

It was further informed that a refund for the tickets would be processed back to the organic payment used for the purchase.

For the unversed, back in February, Billy fell during a concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and one month after that the singer announced that he would be postponing his concerts through June, citing a medical condition.

