Anuj Sachdeva says he feel 'very unsafe even in his own society', reveals culprit is still at large

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Television actor Anuj Sachdeva has taken to social media to share details of a recent incident in which he was brutally assaulted by an unknown person in his housing society following a car parking dispute.

The actor took to his social media account, where he was heard divulging intricate details of the attack and also elaborated on the terrifying incident.

Anuj said, "Mujhe sir mein chot lagi hai aur taang mein bhi injury hui hai. Lekin main yeh share karna chahta hoon ki jo actual reason hai, main apne dog ko walk par le jaane ke liye bahar nikla tha."

He added, "Society mein ek gaadi galat tarike se park ki gayi thi, jiske baare mein maine owners' group mein inform kiya aur ek photograph bhi kheench li, yeh kehne ke liye ki 'Yeh gaadi ko sahi jagah park karein.”

Anuj further stated that the man, who goes by the name of Pradeep Singh, began hurling life-threatening threats at him and also abused him, after which his dog, Simba, terrified by then, barked at the man.

Anuj said, "Mera dog ne us par bhonka, kyunki main usse ghumane nikla tha aur woh ek owner ki protection ke liye hamesha saamne rehta hai. Then he wanted to vent it out on my dog and ran to pick up a stick."

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor further stated that during the incident, he asked his female friend and his pet dog to move aside to protect them from any harm or violence, but till then, Pradeep picked up a stick and repeatedly struck Anuj on the head.

The actor who has filed an FIR against Pradeep Singh said, "Aap jab akele hote hai, tab retaliate kar sakte hai. Maine FIR likhwayi hai, aur mujhe Mumbai Police pe poora barosa hai aur judicial pe barosa hai ki woh humara saath degi. Abhi tak arrest nahi hua hai, jo ki hona chaiye. Lekin, I am still hoping that eventually the culprit will get punished. I still feel very unsafe because of him being around in the society.”

He also added that dog owners and dog feeders often are subjected to physical and verbal abuse, but they don't retaliate, fearing that the anger against them might otherwise be taken out on their pets.

The actor Anuj also thanked the audience for support and also highlighted that if a well-known personality like him could face such brutal attacks, he fears to even imagine what the ‘common’ man must be going through during such incidents.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Anuj captioned it as, "Thank you to my people, my well-wishers, the media, and everyone who shared my video and stood by me in this difficult time. Your support, kindness, and strength mean more to me than I can put into words.”

He added, “The most exhausting part is knowing that the culprit is still not arrested, but I have complete faith in the Mumbai Police and in our judiciary. I truly believe that the truth will prevail and that justice will triumph over evil."

For the uninitiated, on December 15, Anuj Sachdeva was brutally attacked over a parking row. The actor had shared a video on his social media account, capturing the entire fateful event on his phone.

In the video, the accused was heard abusing and hitting Anuj with a stick.

Sharing the ordeal on social media, Anuj had written, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car, which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing, flat 602. Kindly share with people who can take action. I am bleeding from my head. (sic)"

--IANS

rd/