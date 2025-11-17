Billy Bob Thornton injured while filming ‘Landman’ season 2

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Billy Bob Thornton suffered an injury whilst filming a fiery family dinner scene in ‘Landman’ season two episode ‘Death and a Sunset’.

The 70-year-old actor's injuries from "a few pieces of shrapnel” were not life-threatening when shooting the moment in the Paramount+ drama series where his alter ego, oil company landman Tommy Norris, tries to dodge the pasta-filled plates being hurled at him by his ex-wife Angela Norris (Ali Larter), reports ‘Female First UK”.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "When (Angela) twists off, like she did in that scene, she twists off, and it's not fun having plates thrown at your head. They were either real or they were damn near real, because they were heavy. They felt like plates to me! And I got a few pieces of shrapnel”.

The actor said he was injured "a little bit" and not seriously, adding, "Just little nicks here and there”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the sequence sees Angela erupt in rage because Tommy kept bringing up how her menstrual cycle changes her mood at the dinner table, and then quizzed her ability to make logical decisions during her cycle.

It caused her to pick up the tablecloth and yank Tommy's plate of truffle-dusted cacio e pepe towards her. As Angela started throwing plates at the wall and screaming at her ex-husband over his remarks, the dinner guests quickly fled from the soon-to-be wrecked dining room. And it also played out in front of their children, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), as well as his oil company friends Nathan (Colm Feore) and Dale (James Jordan).

Tommy managed to calm the situation down by complimenting Angela about her chest. The former lovers then sat on the floor next to each other in the destroyed dining room. ‘Landman’ is one of many acting credits Billy Bob has to his name, but he still does not consider himself to be part of Hollywood and tries to distance himself from the Hollywood scene.

--IANS

aa/