April 20, 2026 2:21 PM हिंदी

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Baird has expressed her gratitude to singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.

On Monday, the singer’s mother took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her daughter, herself and Justin Bieber from the latter’s headlining set at 2nd weekend of Coachella.

Maggie expressed her gratitude towards Justin for making her daughter's "dream come true" by serenading her on stage at Coachella. She also penned a long note in the caption.

She wrote, “One of the most touching moments ever. It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there’s nothing in our power to do. But we buy them records and maybe buy them a ticket to a concert (or a movie of a concert in our case because we couldn’t afford to see an actual concert). Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible”.

She further mentioned, “I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey who makes so many things wonderful and possible (sic)”.

Justin Bieber took to the stage at the Coachella weekend, as he brought out the big guns during his headlining set, tapping Sexyy Red, Billie Eilish and SZA as he took a trip down memory lane through his discography. He began by running through the lot of the “Swag” songs that dominated his weekend one set, including ‘Go Baby’ and ‘All I Can Take’.

Billie Eilish has consistently credited Bieber as an inspiration, meeting at Coachella in 2019 and subsequently collaborating on the remix to her song ‘Bad Guy’. SZA was the closing guest artist, popping up to sing ‘Snooze’ with Bieber. They previously connected to perform the song last year at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium as part of her co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar.

--IANS

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